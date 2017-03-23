Democrats introduce - MAR-A-LAGO' Act...

Democrats introduce - MAR-A-LAGO' Act to force Trump to provide visitor logs

Democrats are giving Donald Trump a transparency gut check in the form of a new bill with a mouthful of a name - and an acronym that takes an unsubtle dig at the president. The "Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act" - or MAR-A-LAGO Act - would require the Trump administration to disclose the names of anyone who visits the White House or "any other location at which the President or the Vice President regularly conducts official business."

