Correction: Attorney General-Russia story

In a story March 3 about the federal prosecutor in line to oversee an investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland under Rod Rosenstein led the 2010 leak prosecution against former National Security Agency official Thomas Drake. The case was overseen by Justice Department attorneys from Washington.

