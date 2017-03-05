Correction: Attorney General-Russia story
In a story March 3 about the federal prosecutor in line to oversee an investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland under Rod Rosenstein led the 2010 leak prosecution against former National Security Agency official Thomas Drake. The case was overseen by Justice Department attorneys from Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|5 hr
|Pessimistic1
|2,788
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|11 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|60
|Trump demands probe into top Democrat's ties wi...
|20 hr
|Frogface Kate
|33
|Trump's tall order: Hiring 15,000 ICE and borde...
|23 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Sat
|RoxLo
|42
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Next in line to lead Russia probe: Rosenstein h...
|Sat
|Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC