Command Security Corporation Announces Election of Jerry L. Johnson...
Command Security Corporation today announced the election of Jerry L. Johnson as a member of the Board of Directors, effective March 6, 2017. Mr. Johnson will also serve on the Board's Audit and Compensation Committees.
