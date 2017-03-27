Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election speech
There are 4 comments on the KTRE-TV Lufkin story from 16 hrs ago, titled Clinton jabs Trump in first major post-election speech. In it, KTRE-TV Lufkin reports that:
Clinton is in San Francisco for one of her first public speeches sin... . Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures while speaking before the Professional Businesswomen of California Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in San Francisco.
Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Her speaking fees seem to have plummeted, along with Hillary's credibility. Taking millions of dollars from nations keeping women in bags may not affect the screwball lesbian elements in San Francisco, but the nation's legitimate voters know the sick subtext of such perfidy. Her actual intent is publicity stunts to allow future claims that any deserved criminal prosecution is politically motivated. Corrupt Russian mobsters and Turkish tyrants used the same gambits... the ones donating to the Clinton Foundation. It didn't play well for the Russian mobsters and it won't play well for Hillary.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Same theme. "Anyone but a straight, White male.".. Could have been different if the Liberals were about jobs,.....but they aren't....and they won't be.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
778
Location hidden
|
#3 10 hrs ago
They are so bad that the head of the DNC just ask everyone employed there to resign. What was it they touted, oh yes, we help the little man. Hell, they don't even help their own.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,118
NYC
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Hillary Clinton is the queen of evil, lawlessness, recklessness and crimes is big time supporters of open borders for the criminals, ISIS and Hamas terrorists from the Middle East, gangsters, rapists of young American girls and murderers that cross the border and go directly to sanctuary cities where are welcomed with food stamps, free Obamacare and housing by the Clinton Foundation and George Soros. Liberal Democrats need the sanctuary cities where Federal law Enforcement is not allowed to hide millions of foreign illegal invaders which are the future of the political power of the Democrats with illegal voting that already gave Hillary three million extra illegal votes from sanctuary cities where everyone can vote five times or more with no law enforcement whatsoever. to Undoubtedly, President Trump and AG Sessions must use all legal and financial means to restraint the liberal communist and Jihadist terrorist lovers Di Blasio of NYC and Rahm Emanuel from Chicago who vowed to break the American constitution and the rule of law and to force the enemies of America including foreign Middle Eastern and South American terrorists, gangsters, druggists, killers and rapists on the American people with the support of law breaking Hillary Clinton and the Clinton bribe Foundation, together with communist anarchist George Soros. President Trump is fighting the lawlessness in American cities and he will defund these corrupt and sin cities! Go Sessions Go and defeat the liberal Democrat criminal lovers in New York City led by Di Blasio and in San Francisco, Berkeley and other Sodom and Gomorrah cities of crime! Liberal Democrats low-life pathetic losers seek the destruction of America from within by protecting the criminals, ISIS and Hamas terrorists, rapists and murderers from the rule of law based on their America for the criminals and terrorists with no borders agenda. Thanks the Lord for president Trump and his AG Jeff Sessions who are standing up to liberal and Jihadist ISIS style lawlessness, crimes and anarchy in the liberal sanctuary cities where illegal invaders criminals, ISIS terrorists, hams and al Qaida terrorists, gangsters including M13 gangster-terrorist group pf murderers, rapists, drug dealers and cop killers are treated as sacred people only because of their illegal voting for the Democrats and for the corrupt and lawless America hating communist and ISIS terrorist sympathizers mayors of Americans cities such as Di Blasio of New York. It is time to punish the liberal low life mayors for collaborating with terrorists and protecting them from the rule of law. It is time to stop any Federal financing to sanctuary cities and let them collapse and arrest the criminals that they protect with the bodies.
|
|
