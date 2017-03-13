Christie: Complaints on prosecutor resignations 'ridiculous'41 minutes ago

Christie: Complaints on prosecutor re...

Christie: Complaints on prosecutor resignations 'ridiculous'

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Monday that the "moaning and complaining" from federal prosecutors asked to resign by the Trump administration last week was "ridiculous." Christie's comments came in response to those of former New Jersey U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman, who said Sunday that the timing of request was "abrupt and shocking" and complicates the transition to a successor.

