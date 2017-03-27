China: As Canada talks trade deal, Tr...

China: As Canada talks trade deal, Trump's Washington eyes it warily

On the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration, Robert Zoellick - an eminent figure in American trade policy - offered Canada a pointed warning about China: proceed with caution. A former president of the World Bank, trade czar to George W. Bush and occasional critic of Trump, Zoellick participated in a panel on Canada-U.S. relations the night before the newly elected president took office.

