Chelsea Clinton Hopes MAGA Hat on Pic of Lincoln Is Photoshopped

Chelsea Clinton is 37 years old - 19 years past the minimum voting age, 16 years over the legal age to drink, no longer entitled to reflexive press protection as the daughter of a Democratic President or presidential candidate, and thus eligible for ridicule when she deserves it - even if the establishment media's gatekeepers don't like it. I'd suggest that if you really have to ask, as Mrs. Clinton did, if a "Make America Great Again" hat seen on a rendering of Abe Lincoln on the cover of a Republican Party dinner program has been "photoshopped," you deserve every bit of the ridicule coming your way.

