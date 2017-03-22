Business Highlights
Goldman Sachs may be about to get another friend in Washington. Jay Clayton, a well-connected Wall Street lawyer who is President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, is sure to face sharp questions from Democrats in his Senate confirmation Thursday over his years of work for Goldman and other financial giants.
