Bush's top economist: Trump should get moving on tax cuts
Trump has set a goal of 4% annual economic growth, double the average under President Obama. President George W. Bush's top economist says it's entirely possible for Trump to do that, but he must stay focused on tax cuts and scaling back regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|Faith Michigan
|3,096
|George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M...
|3 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|Will Mexico pay? Trump weighs options to fulfil...
|9 hr
|Texxy
|3
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Sun
|Texxy
|4
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|Mar 9
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC