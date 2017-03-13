Bush's top economist: Trump should ge...

Bush's top economist: Trump should get moving on tax cuts

13 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Trump has set a goal of 4% annual economic growth, double the average under President Obama. President George W. Bush's top economist says it's entirely possible for Trump to do that, but he must stay focused on tax cuts and scaling back regulations.

Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

