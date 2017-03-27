Budgetary 'kill lists' are a good way to kill wasteful spending
Groups across the ideological spectrum have raised alarm about President Trump's recently unveiled budget blueprint that, as detailed last week by The Washington Post, targets numerous federal programs for elimination. While reasonable people will disagree about the importance of each of the targeted programs, lost in this debate is the bipartisan recognition that many federal government programs are, in fact, redundant or unnecessary and should be cut or killed altogether.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|22 min
|Trump your President
|183
|Neil Gorsuch opposes the Kelo decision - a terr...
|42 min
|Hillary got thumped
|7
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|23 hr
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Trump's job approval rating has sunk lower than...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|Mon
|Not everyone
|47
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|3,404
|Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin...
|Mar 24
|spocko
|24
