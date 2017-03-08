Boom! George Bush Just Put NBc's Matt Lauer In His Place- Trump Style
George Bush was recently interviewed with Matt Lauer who attempted to get the 43rd President to bash Trump's actions during his first month in office. Fortunately, Bush wasn't about to fall for the bait, and not only refused to crap on Trump, but actually turned the tables on Lauer.
