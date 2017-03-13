Books: Bush showcases art of empathy in 'Portraits of Courage' - Sat, 18 Mar 2017 PST
George W. Bush is getting better as a painter. It has been four years since a Romanian hacker named Marcel Lehel Lazar hacked into Bush family email accounts and exposed to the world the former president's early paintings, including two self-portraits made in the bathroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|17 hr
|Justice Dale
|3,263
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Sat
|lambert
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|CombOver Donald
|66
|Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Rubble Memories
|24
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|Mar 16
|Retribution
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC