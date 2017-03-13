Books: Bush showcases art of empathy ...

Books: Bush showcases art of empathy in 'Portraits of Courage' - Sat, 18 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

George W. Bush is getting better as a painter. It has been four years since a Romanian hacker named Marcel Lehel Lazar hacked into Bush family email accounts and exposed to the world the former president's early paintings, including two self-portraits made in the bathroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 17 hr Justice Dale 3,263
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Sat lambert 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Fri CombOver Donald 66
News Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15) Fri Rubble Memories 24
News The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow... Mar 16 Retribution 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,666,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC