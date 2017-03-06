As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wiretap mystery
In it, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times reports that:
If Donald Trump wants to know whether he was the subject of surveillance by the U.S. government, he may be uniquely positioned to get an answer. In a series of weekend tweets, the president accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of ordering wiretaps on his phones but offered no proof to back the claim.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Illegal wire and surveillance taps are what the Obama Administration did as his Russian friend Putin will attest. Just ask Merkel if he did not tap her phone.
#2 15 hrs ago
Those who's interests might run counter to those of the United States will always be investigated.
Why would this so-called president be an exception?
The greatest president in history won't push this issue any further than his early morning twitter storm.
Reality along with Elvis has left the building!
#4 12 hrs ago
Its obvious that there was wiretapping.How else would they have all these fake phone calls.?The democrats will do anything and we saw that when they threatened electoral voters.
We saw it with the IRS Attack on Republican organizations
We saw it with the Attack on FOX's Rossen
We Saw it with Merkel
The laws meant nothing to the left or Obama.
What "fake phone calls"? What "threats" to electoral college? Do you have photos of the "wire-tappppped" golden phone? Get real...NOT donny real(meaning batshytt crazy); get REALITY REAL.
You are stating that you believe that FAKE phone calls were caught by REAL wiretap surveillance. Wow, you really are dumber than dirt. You must be Kellyanne BarFloozy Conway.
The democrats fake evidence calls.How long has this silly investigation gone on with no evidence.One of Sessions meetings with the Russian ambassador was scheduled by the Obama administration.After the latest wikileaks I think the hacking came from the CIA.Somebody Obama appointed to the CIA is up to their neck in treason.
