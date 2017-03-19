Architect of Federal Fracking Loophol...

Architect of Federal Fracking Loophole May Head Trump Environmental Council

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Bill Cooper presently serves as staff director for the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee's Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources and formerly was a lobbyist for the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas , American Petroleum Institute , and Southern Company. Confidential sources have told Politico that Bill Cooper - current congressional staffer and former fossil fuel industry lobbyist and attorney - is under consideration to head President Donald Trump 's White House Council on Environmental Quality from ) enforcement of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 49 min huntcoyotes 3,292
News A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ... Sat lambert 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 17 CombOver Donald 66
News Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15) Mar 17 Rubble Memories 24
News The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow... Mar 16 Retribution 11
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 16 Texxy 276,627
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Mar 14 o see the light 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,679,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC