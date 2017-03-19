Architect of Federal Fracking Loophole May Head Trump Environmental Council

Bill Cooper presently serves as staff director for the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee's Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources and formerly was a lobbyist for the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas , American Petroleum Institute , and Southern Company. Confidential sources have told Politico that Bill Cooper - current congressional staffer and former fossil fuel industry lobbyist and attorney - is under consideration to head President Donald Trump 's White House Council on Environmental Quality from ) enforcement of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.