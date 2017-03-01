Analysis: Trump's charge that he was ...

Analysis: Trump's charge that he was wiretapped takes presidency into new territory NEW

Read more: Concord Monitor

The president's accusation Saturday that his predecessor, Barack Obama, had tapped his phone "during the very sacred election process" escalated on Sunday into the White House's call for a congressional investigation of that evidence-free claim. The audacious tactic was a familiar one for Trump, who has little regard for norms and conventions.

