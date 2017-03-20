Analysis: FBI creates 'a big gray cloud' overa
Analysis: FBI bombshell creates 'a big gray cloud' over Trump's White House Not since Watergate has a White House faced an FBI investigation of such potential consequence. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2nthlVJ FBI Director James Comey is publicly confirming for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|3,311
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|19 hr
|CombOver Donald
|67
|A president's admiration: Shannon man featured ...
|Mar 18
|lambert
|1
|Texas Fight: George W. Bush reportedly rips Ted... (Oct '15)
|Mar 17
|Rubble Memories
|24
|The Latest: Government calls ruling flawed, vow...
|Mar 16
|Retribution
|11
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Mar 14
|o see the light
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC