Analysis: FBI creates 'a big gray cloud' overa

Analysis: FBI bombshell creates 'a big gray cloud' over Trump's White House Not since Watergate has a White House faced an FBI investigation of such potential consequence. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2nthlVJ FBI Director James Comey is publicly confirming for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.