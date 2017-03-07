America's Predator Retires, but the R...

America's Predator Retires, but the Reaper Lies in Wait

16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The U.S. Air Force is retiring one of its earliest combat drones, the MQ1-Predator, an aircraft that provided war fighters an unmatched battlefield surveillance tool. With armaments added, the vehicle pushed mechanized killing into the unmanned age, allowing remote pilots to dole out death from above.

