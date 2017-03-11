America First? US Foreign Policy in the Age of Trump
As all Townhall readers, and everyone else in the world know right now, the USA had an election last November. The results of which still reverberate and are manifested in shock waves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|2,909
|Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama...
|Thu
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|As president, Trump seeks answers on his own wi...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|9
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte...
|Mar 6
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC