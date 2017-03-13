AHF Commends President Trump for Maintaining Critical Funding for AIDS Fight in Budget Blueprint
Trump budget maintains key funding for PEPFAR and The Global Fund and indicates Ryan White Act AIDS providers will also be one of its highest priorities; however, AHF has ongoing concerns with proposals to convert Medicaid to block grants to the states and changes to the Affordable Care Act that will leave people living with HIV in the U.S. without health insurance.
