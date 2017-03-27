Adele or George Bush: Who Wore a Rain Poncho Better?
With just four shows left in her world tour, the Grammy winner stepped onto the stage in New Zealand Sunday night in the midst of a downpour. Instead of retreating to dry land and requesting a raincheck, the ceaseless pro let the rain fall down on her as she belted out her hits for her beloved fans waiting patiently in their seats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|4 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|172
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Trump's job approval rating has sunk lower than...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|14 hr
|Not everyone
|47
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Sun
|Frogface Kate
|3,404
|Manaforta s plan to a greatly benefit the Putin...
|Mar 24
|spocko
|24
|Fake news from the intelligence agencies
|Mar 21
|No Russian Influence
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC