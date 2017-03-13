A loophole in the 25th Amendment lets...

A loophole in the 25th Amendment lets 14 people remove a...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The search term "25th Amendment" spiked in popularity after President Donald Trump took office, particularly after he signed the first controversial temporary travel ban on January 27. After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, Congress proposed and the states ratified the 25th Amendment in 1967 to formally outline the transition of power. Before that, the vice president didn't officially have the power to take over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 20 min Well Well 3,191
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... 19 hr o see the light 1
News George W. Bush's lessons for President Trump: M... Mon Lawrence Wolf 8
News Will Mexico pay? Trump weighs options to fulfil... Mon Texxy 3
News That time Sean Spicer was the White House Easte... Mar 12 Texxy 4
News Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: #Obama... Mar 9 YouDidntBuildThat 6
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC