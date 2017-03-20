2This apocalyptic anti-Trump billboard wona t come down until he leaves office, its creator insists
Artist and activist Karen Fiorito is concerned that the U.S. is moving towards "dictatorship" so she created a roadside billboard in Phoenix that depicts President Trump surrounded by imagery that looks like swastikas and nuclear mushroom clouds. There are many words that could describe the President Trump-ridiculing billboard that went up in Phoenix on Friday - menacing, hateful, apocalyptic .
