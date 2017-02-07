Yemen tells U.S. it must suspend ground missions after civilian deaths in raid

An explosion is seen after a Saudi-led airstrike hit a site believed to be one of the largest weapons depot on the outskirts of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Saturday July 4, 2015. The Saudi-led coalition launched air raids in the capital, Sanaa, targeting the homes of Shiite rebels and their allies, as well as other sites across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.