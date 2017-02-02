Will Mexico pay? Trump weighs options to fulfill campaign pledge on border wall funding
As Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly voices confidence he can oversee the construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall within two years, questions remain over how President Trump might fulfill the other half of his campaign promise - making Mexico foot the bill. But despite Mexican leaders' insistence they will not pay, and no shortage of skeptics this side of the border, the president's team and outside analysts say Trump has several options for at least seeking reimbursement in the end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|16 min
|berklee
|1,023
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|48 min
|lgbtq
|294
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|4 hr
|o see the light
|9
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 1
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Steve Bannon in 2010: a Islam is not a religion...
|Feb 1
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC