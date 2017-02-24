WH Blocks CNN, NYT, Others from BriefingBy Andrew Desiderio
The latest salvo in the Trump White House's war on the media came Friday when Sean Spicer selectively excluded several major news outlets from a briefing in his office. Reporters from several news organizations were denied entry to a press briefing at the White House on Friday afternoon, in a surprising breach of protocol that spurred fervent responses from newsroom executives.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f...
|36 min
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|HITLER ALT-RIGHT ...
|2,430
|Comey in middle of political fray over Trump an...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|16 hr
|Shady Lady
|13
|Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal, ...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Immigration reform failures set stage for Trump...
|Fri
|Alien Touch
|1
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Fri
|Jaydon
|2,068
