WH Blocks CNN, NYT, Others from BriefingBy Andrew Desiderio

WH Blocks CNN, NYT, Others from Brief...

WH Blocks CNN, NYT, Others from Briefing

The latest salvo in the Trump White House's war on the media came Friday when Sean Spicer selectively excluded several major news outlets from a briefing in his office. Reporters from several news organizations were denied entry to a press briefing at the White House on Friday afternoon, in a surprising breach of protocol that spurred fervent responses from newsroom executives.

