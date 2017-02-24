We Should All Thank Vice President Pence

Read more: Real Clear Politics

Mike Pence's surprise visit Wednesday to a historic Jewish cemetery in Missouri, where 200 headstones were desecrated last weekend, gave a deeply divided country the most unifying moment since President Trump took office Jan. 20. Pence's healing words and deeds -- he joined volunteers raking debris from the graveyard -- uplifted not only a fearful community facing new, intensified threats, but millions of other Americans who were disturbed, if not horrified, that something like this could happen in the United States. This "vile act," as Pence called the attack on Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery, follows 54 bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers in 27 states since the start of the year alone.

