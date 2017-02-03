Visas to be reinstated while Trump cr...

Visas to be reinstated while Trump criticizes judge's ruling

President Donald Trump has lashed out at "this so-called judge" who put a nationwide hold on his executive order denying entry to the U.S. to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries President Donald Trump has lashed out at "this so-called judge" who put a nationwide hold on his executive order denying entry to the U.S. to refugees and people from seven predominantly Muslim countries Qatar Airways has issued an advisory to passengers saying citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries previously barred from entry who hold a valid U.S. visa or green card will be allowed to travel to the U.S. The State Department says it's reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration A U.S. judge on Friday imposed a nationwide hold on President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and ... (more)

