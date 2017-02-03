Video: Judge Appointed by George Bush Halts Trump Immigration Ban;...
On Friday, federal Judge James Robart, who was appointed by former President George Bush in 2003, ruled that the President Trump's immigration executive order would be stopped nationwide effective immediately. Watch federal judge James Robart's #BlackLivesMatter declaration, plus his challenge to Seattle's police union.
