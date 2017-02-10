Veterans program an outgrowth of tornado recovery
In September 2011, the couple was on a business trip to St. Louis. The Joplin tornado was still in the news, and the couple had shared a love of seeing new places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|21 min
|Mikey
|2,117
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|14 hr
|New resident
|7
|Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07)
|22 hr
|BB Board
|81
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Sat
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|6
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|Feb 9
|Frogface Kate
|5
|The Trump team is creating divisions in society
|Feb 9
|okimar
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC