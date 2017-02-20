UK lawmakers debate downgrading Trump invite for state visit
U.S. President Donald Trump should not be afforded the "rare privilege" of a state visit, a British opposition lawmaker said Monday, as Parliament debated a call for Trump's invitation to be downgraded and stripped of its royal seal of approval. The nonbinding debate was called in response to an online petition with more than 1.8 million signatures saying a formal state visit "would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."
