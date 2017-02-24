Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal,a
Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal, past immigration chiefs say Trump wants to vastly expanded use of "expedited removals" that bypass courts. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://usat.ly/2lDfnPq DHS Chief John Kelly says no military force will be used for mass deportations.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|50 min
|Shady Lady
|13
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Soetoro
|2,430
|Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal, ...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Immigration reform failures set stage for Trump...
|10 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Jaydon
|2,068
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|Thu
|Retribution
|56
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
