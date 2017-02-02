Trump's EPA pick poised to survive Se...

Trump's EPA pick poised to survive Senate fight, but his brewing...

2 hrs ago

Scott Pruitt, the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, testifies at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. President Trump's nominee to run the Environmental Protection Agency survived a rancorous committee vote Thursday, putting him on the path to full Senate confirmation and a confrontation with California.

