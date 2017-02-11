Trump team didn't put nominees to - s...

Trump team didn't put nominees to - sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll' test

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

President Trump has blamed "obstruction by Democrats" for delays in confirming his senior appointments, saying on Twitter that "it is a disgrace that my full cabinet is still not in place." But the slow pace of filling out Trump's Cabinet can be attributed in part to decisions made in the early days of the nominee vetting process.

