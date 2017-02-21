Trump Taps Alex Acosta for New Department of Labor Secretary

As readers of this blog are aware, President Trump originally chose Andrew Puzder, the CEO of CKE Holdings, the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, as his Secretary of Labor. However, on February 15, 2017, one day prior to his confirmation hearing, Mr. Puzder withdrew his name from consideration amidst reports that he would not receive the required Senate votes necessary for confirmation based in part on allegations that he failed to pay workers overtime pay, condoned sexual harassment, and opposed legislative efforts to address those problems.

