Trump Taps Alex Acosta for New Department of Labor Secretary
As readers of this blog are aware, President Trump originally chose Andrew Puzder, the CEO of CKE Holdings, the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, as his Secretary of Labor. However, on February 15, 2017, one day prior to his confirmation hearing, Mr. Puzder withdrew his name from consideration amidst reports that he would not receive the required Senate votes necessary for confirmation based in part on allegations that he failed to pay workers overtime pay, condoned sexual harassment, and opposed legislative efforts to address those problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 hr
|Pete
|2,389
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|7 hr
|Mikey
|45
|Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief
|19 hr
|BusinessPharrtz
|1
|These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. T...
|Tue
|MeSo
|2
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Feb 20
|The Supremes
|65
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|12
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Feb 17
|Duh
|29
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC