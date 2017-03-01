Trump still wants wall, but is he softening on immigration?
Hours after telling a group of news anchors Tuesday that he'd consider compromise on legal status for some undocumented immigrants, he talked anew during his joint address to Congress of building a “great wall” along the southern border and vowed to deport criminals. Are all those options possible? Evan Sayet, a Trump supporter in Calabasas, said he believes Tuesday's statements suggest that Trump will maintain the DACA program, which afforded protection to immigrants who were brought here illegally as children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|2,617
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|25 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|5
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|34 min
|spud
|50
|Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals
|2 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|17
|George W. Bush returns to the political scene
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump to shift biofuel blending burden off U.S....
|7 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Donald Trump is probably about to score a ratin...
|7 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|3
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC