Trump still has to fill nearly 2,000 ...

Trump still has to fill nearly 2,000 vacancies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Nearly 2,000 appointed positions in the administration of President Donald Trump remain vacant, leaving many agencies with large staffing gaps waiting to be filled, according to data reviewed by CNN. Meanwhile, Trump is noticeably behind the last three presidents when it comes to securing the confirmation of his Cabinet and other top appointments that require Senate approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 hr Eva Braun 2,439
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... 8 hr Mikey 3
News Obama's coming to Washington, but will he go out? (Nov '08) 12 hr Political Atheist 10
News Comey in middle of political fray over Trump an... 15 hr anonymous 1
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... Fri Shady Lady 13
News Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal, ... Fri tomin cali 1
News Immigration reform failures set stage for Trump... Fri Alien Touch 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC