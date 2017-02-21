Trump social team prepares to host ri...

Trump social team prepares to host ritzy Governors' Dinner

While many Americans watch the Academy Awards on Sunday, governors of the United States will be reveling in a different kind of glamor -- in person, at the White House. The first big social event of President Donald Trump's administration, the annual Governors Dinner, will take place Sunday evening.

Chicago, IL

