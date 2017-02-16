Trump names Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary

President-elect Donald Trump walks then-Labor Secretary-designate Andrew Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Every recent president has had a doomed Cabinet nomination or two, and Trump is no exception. On Feb. 15, Trumpa s choice for labor secretary, Puzder, withdrew his name after Republicans expressed concern over his failure to pay taxes promptly on a former housekeeper who wasna t authorized to work in the U.S. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Thursday announced law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.