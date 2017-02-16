Trump names Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary
President-elect Donald Trump walks then-Labor Secretary-designate Andrew Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Every recent president has had a doomed Cabinet nomination or two, and Trump is no exception. On Feb. 15, Trumpa s choice for labor secretary, Puzder, withdrew his name after Republicans expressed concern over his failure to pay taxes promptly on a former housekeeper who wasna t authorized to work in the U.S. WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Thursday announced law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|Ms Sassy
|2,221
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|5 hr
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|16 hr
|north american do...
|5
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Wed
|BillyG
|61
|Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot...
|Tue
|Elbert
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC