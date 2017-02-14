Trump is on his way... Government REJECTS 1.85-million strong petition against state visit
THE Government has insisted that US President Donald Trump should be extended the "full courtesy" of a state visit to Britain later this year in response to a 1.85-million strong petition against it. In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Government "recognises the strong views expressed by the many signatories of this petition, but does not support this petition".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clacton and Frinton Gazette.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|10 min
|mikey
|2,095
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Mon
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Feb 12
|New resident
|7
|Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07)
|Feb 12
|BB Board
|81
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|6
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC