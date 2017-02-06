Trump is not the first president to ban foreigners. So why is this time different?
Six of the last seven presidents, both Republicans and Democrats, have relied on the same federal law to keep certain groups of foreigners out of the United States. Jimmy Carter denied entry to Iranians in April 1980 after a failed rescue mission for American hostages in Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|Trump your President
|1,544
|2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just...
|1 hr
|Retribution
|47
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|2 hr
|o see the light
|101
|Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i...
|2 hr
|o see the light
|62
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|2 hr
|SnowFlake
|4
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|11 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|50
|Fearing Trump, hating Obama
|19 hr
|RushFan666
|14
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC