Trump declares US 'ready to lead' even as he warns of engagements' costs
President Donald Trump said in his first address to Congress that the US was "once again ready to lead" internationally amid concerns that his 'America First' policy and moves to curtail the State Department budget will do the opposite. "Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead," Trump said in an address that was largely dominated by domestic concerns.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|9 min
|HITLER Alt-Right ...
|2,657
|Barack and Michelle Obama each have book deals
|2 hr
|USA Today
|18
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|3 hr
|Retired SOF
|51
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|4 hr
|Just Slim
|276,620
|George W. Bush returns to the political scene
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|5 hr
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|5
|Trump to shift biofuel blending burden off U.S....
|12 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
