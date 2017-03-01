Trump declares US 'ready to lead' eve...

Trump declares US 'ready to lead' even as he warns of engagements' costs

President Donald Trump said in his first address to Congress that the US was "once again ready to lead" internationally amid concerns that his 'America First' policy and moves to curtail the State Department budget will do the opposite. "Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead," Trump said in an address that was largely dominated by domestic concerns.

