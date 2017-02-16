Trump announces law school dean R. Al...

Trump announces law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as new labour secretary nominee

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: National Post

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labour secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration. Trump said Acosta, who did not appear with the president, "has had a tremendous career."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 min Ms Sassy 2,221
News The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th... 3 hr USA Today 1
News CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ... 5 hr questioner 1
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... 16 hr north american do... 5
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? Wed BillyG 61
News Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot... Tue Elbert 1
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? Feb 13 lol 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC