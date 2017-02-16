Trump announces law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as new labour secretary nominee
President Donald Trump on Thursday announced law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labour secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration. Trump said Acosta, who did not appear with the president, "has had a tremendous career."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|5 min
|Ms Sassy
|2,221
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|5 hr
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|16 hr
|north american do...
|5
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Wed
|BillyG
|61
|Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot...
|Tue
|Elbert
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Feb 13
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC