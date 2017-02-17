Trump administration should use key diplomatic tools for religious engagement
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2017. Trump has relied heavily on executive actions during his first month in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|9 min
|Pete
|2,276
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|4 hr
|Deport Sassy
|10
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Duh
|29
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|Thu
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Thu
|north american do...
|5
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Wed
|BillyG
|61
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC