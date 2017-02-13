Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Here is every executive order Trump has signed
President Donald Trump entered office with an aggressive agenda for his first 100 days, pledging action on everything from reforming immigration to renegotiating trade deals . While many of his promises will require congressional action, the president has moved forward with a number of his proposals through executive orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Pessimistic1
|2,162
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|14 hr
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Sun
|New resident
|7
|Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07)
|Sun
|BB Board
|81
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|6
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC