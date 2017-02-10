Travel ban remains sticking point in Trump calls with US allies

President Donald Trump phoned the leaders of Iraq and Afghanistan on Thursday, but even amid their discussions about combating terrorists, his contentious immigration executive order remained a sticking point. Trump, who is now three weeks into his role as commander in chief, intended during the calls to make initial assessments of the men who have sometimes proved to be nettlesome partners to the US in its ongoing mission to rid their countries of militants.

