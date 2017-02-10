Travel ban remains sticking point in Trump calls with US allies
President Donald Trump phoned the leaders of Iraq and Afghanistan on Thursday, but even amid their discussions about combating terrorists, his contentious immigration executive order remained a sticking point. Trump, who is now three weeks into his role as commander in chief, intended during the calls to make initial assessments of the men who have sometimes proved to be nettlesome partners to the US in its ongoing mission to rid their countries of militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|12 min
|Frogface Kate
|1,901
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|12 hr
|southern at heart
|6
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|5
|The Trump team is creating divisions in society
|Thu
|okimar
|2
|Trump is not the first president to ban foreign...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Wed
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Ezihara
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC