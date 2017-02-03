Today in History: February 5

Today in History: February 5

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

On Feb. 5, 1917, Mexico's present-day constitution was adopted by the Constitutional Convention in Santiago de Queretaro. The U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr swampmudd 1,455
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 1 hr Go Blue Forever 299
News Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i... 2 hr spud 45
News 2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just... 4 hr huntcoyotes 33
News Trump loses again 15 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News Trump administration appeals court order blocki... 20 hr Prophecy 1
News Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te... Feb 3 o see the light 9
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,602,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC