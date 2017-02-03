Today in History: February 5
On Feb. 5, 1917, Mexico's present-day constitution was adopted by the Constitutional Convention in Santiago de Queretaro. The U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|swampmudd
|1,455
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|299
|Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i...
|2 hr
|spud
|45
|2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|33
|Trump loses again
|15 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|Trump administration appeals court order blocki...
|20 hr
|Prophecy
|1
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|Feb 3
|o see the light
|9
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC