These Republicans didn't like Trump a...

These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. They do now.

There are 2 comments on the WVNY story from 12 hrs ago, titled These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. They do now.. In it, WVNY reports that:

Yet like nearly nine out of 10 Republicans nationwide, Searles, Meyer and Francioli supported Trump in the general election. And like the vast majority of Republicans, they support him still.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,781

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Only the partisan sellouts.....the best Republicans cannot stomach Trump.....

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MeSo

Hot Springs, SD

#2 4 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Only the partisan sellouts.....the best Republicans cannot stomach Trump.....
LMWAO !! I didn't care much for Trump either,but then I didn't care for any of them !! But so far he's been one hell of a source for jigger chimpout threads ,like this one for example ,so I'm liking trump more and more with ever whinny butthurt jig thread that is nog approved and posted !!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 3 hr INFIDEL 2,314
News CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb... 3 hr Sandra 19
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? Mon The Supremes 65
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... Mon okimar 12
News Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09) Feb 17 Duh 29
News The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th... Feb 16 USA Today 1
News CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ... Feb 16 questioner 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC