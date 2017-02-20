These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. They do now.
Yet like nearly nine out of 10 Republicans nationwide, Searles, Meyer and Francioli supported Trump in the general election. And like the vast majority of Republicans, they support him still.
#1 6 hrs ago
Only the partisan sellouts.....the best Republicans cannot stomach Trump.....
#2 4 hrs ago
LMWAO !! I didn't care much for Trump either,but then I didn't care for any of them !! But so far he's been one hell of a source for jigger chimpout threads ,like this one for example ,so I'm liking trump more and more with ever whinny butthurt jig thread that is nog approved and posted !!
