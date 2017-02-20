"The President sits for a 3D portrait being produced by the...
From the classic oil paintings to 3D portraits Presidential Portraits have always offered fascinating glimpses into how the presidents preferred to be perceived. The Lansdowne portrait is the iconic face of presidential portraits and set the bar high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|8 min
|The Supremes
|65
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|14 min
|okimar
|12
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 hr
|Sam
|2,312
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Feb 17
|Duh
|29
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|Feb 16
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|Feb 16
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC