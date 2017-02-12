The Left is Back to Calling Bush a Ty...

The Left is Back to Calling Bush a Tyrant to Attack Trump. Oh, the Hypocrisy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RedState

Last week New York Magazine published an article that exposes the blatant hypocrisy of the American Left in a way no conservative column ever could. In a piece titled "Don't Forget George W. Bush Had Authoritarian Tendencies, Too," writer Ed Kilgore writes that "the good news is that many of the same forces that helped rein in Bush are at hand today, and Trump's open contempt for norms has put them on high alert."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 15 min Trump your President 2,150
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? 6 hr lol 1
News World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06) 7 hr I Believe The Ora... 63
News Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6... Sun New resident 7
News Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07) Sun BB Board 81
News Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08) Sat miklejaksone 56
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... Feb 10 southern at heart 6
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC