The Left is Back to Calling Bush a Tyrant to Attack Trump. Oh, the Hypocrisy

Last week New York Magazine published an article that exposes the blatant hypocrisy of the American Left in a way no conservative column ever could. In a piece titled "Don't Forget George W. Bush Had Authoritarian Tendencies, Too," writer Ed Kilgore writes that "the good news is that many of the same forces that helped rein in Bush are at hand today, and Trump's open contempt for norms has put them on high alert."

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.