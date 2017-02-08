Supreme Court nominee 'disheartened' ...

Supreme Court nominee 'disheartened' by Trump's delegitimizing...

Read more: SFGate

Neil Gorsuch, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge nominated by President Donald Trump to the vacant Supreme Court seat last week, said Wednesday he was "disheartened" by the president attempting to delegitimize a federal judge. Gorsuch made the comment during a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, as he seeks Senate confirmation.

