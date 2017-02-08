Supreme Court nominee 'disheartened' by Trump's delegitimizing...
Neil Gorsuch, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge nominated by President Donald Trump to the vacant Supreme Court seat last week, said Wednesday he was "disheartened" by the president attempting to delegitimize a federal judge. Gorsuch made the comment during a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, as he seeks Senate confirmation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Quirky
|1,736
|Trump is not the first president to ban foreign...
|4 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|6 hr
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|8 hr
|SirPrize
|5
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|Ezihara
|62
|Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i...
|19 hr
|Retribution
|66
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|Tue
|lgbtq
|301
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC